JK admin announces 21 days' summer vacation for degree collages

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered a 21-day summer holiday for college students in Jammu region starting from June 10, officials here said.

"It is hereby ordered that the government degree colleges of union territory of J&K falling under summer zone (Jammu division) shall observe summer vacation with effect from June 10 to 30, both days inclusive," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the government, higher education department, said in an order Monday.

Jammu is reeling under a heat wave since the past week, with the temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius on Monday.

