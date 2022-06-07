Amity University Online Wins 'Student Recruitment of the Year' award at THE Awards Asia 2022

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Amity University Online received an award for the best Student Recruitment Campaign from the Times Higher Education Awards Asia 2022 in a ceremony that took place in Nagoya, Japan on 31 May. The event builds on the success of THE's long-running UK-focused awards, known as the "Oscars of higher education". The Asia awards received nearly 500 entries with submissions from 22 countries, in which India shone brighter than before by being the only country with two winners. Amity University Online was one of the award winner from India recognised for outstanding success in the strategic recruitment of females in online higher education degrees in 2021. The event was judged by an esteemed panel including Christine Ennew, Provost, University of Warwick; Yuko Harayama, Professor Emeritus, Tohoku University; Bashir Makhoul, President and Vice-Chancellor, University for the Creative Arts; Simon Marginson, Director, ESRC/OFSRE Centre for Global Higher Education, Department of Education, University of Oxford; Timothy Tong, CEO, AMTD Foundation. THE Awards Asia 2022 jury noted Amity's success in "Reaching out to female working professionals and providing educational opportunities that might otherwise not be available to them". The barriers to women's success in the workplace remain strong, and in countries such as India they are perhaps particularly high. In a bid to tackle this - and in light of survey results showing that women are half as likely as men to sign up for digital education - Amity University Online marketed its courses as a "second chance" for women to pursue their dreams. Kicking off a high-profile online campaign on International Women's Day, Amity shared the story of online MBA student Sneha Sharma - a Formula 4 racer and pilot - with more than 400,000 women. That was the first of many success stories that were shared to highlight women who had restarted their careers after a break or continued learning alongside their jobs. This was backed up by a week-long series of events led by female industry leaders on Instaclass, which provides bite-sized learning via Instagram. Amity also introduced a 20 per cent scholarship for women seeking to return to the workplace across all of its courses, and more than 300 women have taken advantage of it. And the university introduced a referral system allowing friends, families and colleagues to direct would-be students to potential courses, creating a supportive environment for study and upskilling. In conclusion, the judging panel said, "The systematic approach consisting of recognition, rewards and relationship components has resulted in a broad awareness of their student recruitment campaign, and more than 300 female working professionals have enrolled in their programs." Ajit Chauhan, Chairman at Amity University Online, said, ''Our success reflects our revolutionary work in creating a digital learning ecosystem that enables a global and diverse student population to progress and achieve their professional goals. In the last two years, we have embarked on a journey where we are consciously encouraging women to continue learning and work towards their career advancements. This award further validates that we are moving in the right direction." Amity University Online has been a consistent innovator in the space of online higher education and has always gone the extra mile to make education accessible and affordable to the masses. Amity University Online Amity University Online is devoted to creating a transformative learning environment, a digital classroom with true mobility and access to education from anywhere, inheriting Amity's vision of building the nation through education. Amity University Online was India's first university permitted by UGC to offer Online programs. These career-oriented programs are specially designed for working professionals offering futuristic learning experiences designed and delivered by over 6000 eminent corporate experts and faculties. For more information, please visit: www.amityonline.com. UnivoEdtech UnivoEdTech works as a strategic partner for top tier Education Institutes and Universities in India and worldwide offering various services including program growth, content development, student support and more. It brings knowledge, capabilities, and expertise to an education institution to support its strategic priorities, so universities can better focus on their core educational processes. It was established in year 2018 partnering with top ranked institutions from INDIA, US, UK, Africa, Middle East. For more information, please visit: univo.education.

