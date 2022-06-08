Left Menu

Gahlot visits Nirmal Chaya Integrated Complex, asks officials to provide support to its residents

New Delhi, Jun 8 PTI Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot visited the Nirmal Chhaya Integrated Complex in Hari Nagar here and directed officials to provide all support needed for the rehabilitation of its residents, an official statement said on Wednesday.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot visited the Nirmal Chhaya Integrated Complex in Hari Nagar here and directed officials to provide all support needed for the rehabilitation of its residents, an official statement said on Wednesday. The complex has residential facilities for protective custody and rehabilitation of women in distress and children who are victims of abuse and adverse circumstances. During the visit, Gahlot also celebrated 'World Environment Day' along with the residents and planted a tree sapling within the complex, it said, adding that the minister also shared a meal with the residents.

Gahlot directed senior officials to ensure that the residents get all the necessary support from the government to enable their complete rehabilitation and readaptation, it said.

The Kejriwal government is committed to ensuring that every resident in Delhi feels safe and secure, and that they have faith in the government to help them in times of need. ''We have been taking extra precautions to prevent unpleasant situations, particularly those involving women and children, and to ensure complete legal and administrative protection in the event of an adverse incident,'' he said. The minister said family is highly crucial in a child's life and development, and our first priority is to guarantee that every child gets a home as soon as possible. ''We will also provide financial assistance for as long as they need it for complete physical and mental recovery,'' he said.

WCD Secretary Garima Gupta, Director Krishan Kumar and other senior officials of the department were also present during the inspection.

