WCF CyberSmart Empowers Over One Million Learners

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), the CSR arm of WNS Global Services, today announced that CyberSmart, its cybersafety education portal, has empowered over one million learners since its launch in May 2020.

WCF conducts extensive training for cybersafety awareness through the portal for teachers and principals, who then train children to ensure their safety in cyberspace. Awareness is also created among parents. Schools that complete 85 percent certifications are awarded a CyberSmart School certificate. University students are engaged through youth social responsibility internship programs to reach out to students and certify them as CyberSmart. WCF volunteers train the teachers in schools, and conduct CyberSmart sessions and portal walkthroughs for students. WCF has collaborated with NGOs and other foundations to spread awareness among their beneficiaries.

“Our mission is to empower every child with the knowledge and confidence required to navigate the online space safely. We are delighted with the wholehearted support that CyberSmart has received in achieving the milestone of certifying one million learners across India. We look forward to pursuing our mission to equip children with the fundamentals of cybersafety,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“I would like to thank all our stakeholders and the partner organizations we have collaborated with over the past two years to amplify CyberSmart’s reach. We will continue to take the cybersafety agenda forward through similar strategic partnerships in the future,” said ShaminiMurugesh, Honorary Chief Mentor, WCF and Creator, CyberSmart.

India’s first holistic cybersafety education portal, CyberSmart (cybersmart.wnscaresfoundation.org), enables gamified learning using thematic quiz-based modules based on curriculum advisory and challenges that children encounter in cyberspace. It was launched nationally in May 2020 by Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, in partnership with NASSCOM, and is available in ten Indian languages. Since the launch of the portal, WCF has partnered with several ecosystem partners including other not-for-profits, state and central government organizations, educational institutions and platforms to ensure widespread reach. WCF’s partners for CyberSmart include Atal Tinkering Labs (NITI Aayog), Tech Mahindra Foundation, Robotex India Foundation, Pratham Infotech Foundation, Hyderabad City Security Council and Childline India Foundation. The CyberSmart program has entered the ‘Asia Book of Records’ for completing 7000+ certifications in 2 hours.

About WNS Cares Foundation WNS Cares Foundation (WCF) is a not-for-profit group company of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), with a vision to serve the society and create a strong foundation for corporate social responsibility at WNS. WCF has offered a platform for employees and clients to make valuable contributions to the society since January 2011. WCF touched over 11,05,809 lives through its various programs and initiatives, in over 1,286 schools, in 13 countries across the globe in 2021-22. For more information, visit www.wnscaresfoundation.org About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2022, WNS had 52,081 professionals across 54 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

