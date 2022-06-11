Martyrdom memorial at Ambala to be inaugurated by Dec

The martyrdom memorial of the first war of Independence at Ambala is expected to be inaugurated by December, said an official on Saturday. The Rs 300 crore memorial is coming up over 22 acres of land and it is being built in the memory of the martyrs of 1857.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr Amit Agrawal on Saturday held a meeting with a committee of historians, according to an official release.

Agrawal said this grand memorial will be inaugurated in the second or third week of December.

The committee of historians has been specially constituted to verify and confirm the historical facts to be displayed in this monument, so that people can be aware of the accurate information of that time.

“In today's meeting, there was a detailed brainstorming regarding how the history of 1857 will be showcased in the memorial,” said the release.

The members of the committee of historians included Dr. Raghavendra Tanwar, President of the Indian Council of Research, renowned historian Professor, Kapil Kumar, Director and Vice Chancellor of National Museum Institute, Delhi, Professor Anupa Pandey, author of military history books Col (Retd.) Yogendra Singh.

This monument, being built on 22 acres, is divided into 4 parts, in which the first part will be the administrative building, the second part will be the museum building, the third part will be dedicated to the library and food court and the fourth part will be an open air theater, said the statement.

