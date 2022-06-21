Left Menu

Bengal governor, opp leader, students observe Yoga Day

The day was also observed at IIT Kharagpur and Visva-Bharati university.Dhankhar, who took part in yogic exercises at Raj Bhavan along with others at 630 am, tweeted Theme this year, Yoga for Humanity. Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, who also participated in such exercises at Howrah, said that yoga syncs the mind, the body and the soul.Ushered in the dawn of the 8th InternationalDayofYoga alongside other BJP4Bengal MLAs by performing Yoga at the Bapu Udyan at Howrah.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday joined many others at various places in the state to perform yogic exercises on the International Day of Yoga.

Students in central higher educational institutions in the state also performed yoga during the day.

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, observed the day at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, as hundreds of people associated with it gathered there at the crack of dawn. The day was also observed at IIT Kharagpur and Visva-Bharati university.

Dhankhar, who took part in yogic exercises at Raj Bhavan along with others at 6:30 am, tweeted: ''Theme this year, Yoga for Humanity.'' Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, who also participated in such exercises at Howrah, said that yoga syncs the mind, the body and the soul.

''Ushered in the dawn of the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga alongside other @BJP4Bengal MLAs by performing Yoga at the Bapu Udyan at Howrah. #YogaForHumanity,'' Adhikari tweeted.

The ruling Trinamool Congress did not celebrate the day.

