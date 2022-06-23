Left Menu

Biden administration proposes Title IX protections for transgender students

The proposed changes, announced by the U.S. Education Department on the 50th anniversary of the law's passage, are aimed at K-12 schools and higher education institutions that receive federal funding. They would address how the schools respond to complaints of sexual discrimination, harassment or assaults.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:54 IST
The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations to expand Title IX sex discrimination protections for transgender students as part of a broader effort to replace Trump-era rules it said had weakened safeguards for sexual harassment victims. The proposed changes, announced by the U.S. Education Department on the 50th anniversary of the law's passage, are aimed at K-12 schools and higher education institutions that receive federal funding.

They would address how the schools respond to complaints of sexual discrimination, harassment or assaults. Title IX requires schools to provide equal opportunities for women in U.S. education programs, and it opened the door for more women in sports.

Under the Trump administration, the Education Department altered rules to strengthen the due process rights of those accused of sexual assault. The Education Department said its plan, which faces a 60-day public comment period before it can be finalized, would "restore crucial protections" for student victims of sexual harassment, assault or discrimination.

The changes would require schools receiving federal funding to respond promptly to complaints of sexual discrimination, provide support to students filing complaints, and put in place procedures to cease sex discrimination in their programs.

