Odisha CM assures support for construction of Jagannath Temple in UK

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 14:24 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik assured the people of the state living in Europe that his government will provide all support for the construction of a Jagannath Temple in the UK.

Patnaik made the statement while interacting with the Odia diaspora on Thursday during his visit to Rome in Italy.

Odias living in 12 European countries attended the meeting and interacted with the chief minister, officials said.

Among those who took part in the meeting were entrepreneurs, researchers, missionaries, professionals, and students.

They lauded the Odisha government for achieving food security, besides hailing the developments in the state's health, education, infrastructure, and disaster management sectors, officials said.

Patnaik was accompanied to the meeting by his private secretary VK Pandian and the state's Resident Commissioner in Delhi Ravi Kant.

The chief minister invited those who settled abroad to partner with his government in the development of the state.

Wishing luck, Patnaik congratulated them on their successful careers abroad.

The chief minister is on an 11-day trip to Italy and UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

