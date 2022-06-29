Left Menu

Teachers' body stages stir outside Delhi CM's residence against merger of CoA with Ambedkar University

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:52 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Several teachers of the Delhi University held a candlelight vigil in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday to protest against the merger of the College of Arts (CoA) with the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) and the ongoing ''financial crises'' in the 12 DU colleges funded by the city government.

The vigil was organised by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), which urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to release the full grants of the colleges without any further delay so that the salaries and other dues of the teaching and non-teaching staff can be cleared.

They also demanded the withdrawal of the order for the merger of the CoA with the state-run Ambedkar University.

DUTA president A K Bhagi expressed his displeasure with the policies of the Delhi government and criticised the ''ill-intended and ill-ominous design'' and its education model.

DUTA vice-president Prof. Pradeep Kumar slammed the city government over the de-affiliation of the 80-year-old, internationally-reputed CoA and making it just a department of a state university.

The DUTA said the teachers of various colleges echoed the sentiment of Prof. Bhagi and voiced against the fund cut, which is causing hardships in the lives of these employees.

