Pradhan inaugurates two schools in Odisha’s Talcher

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated two Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Talcher coalfields area in Angul district.

Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also joined the KV inauguration programme over a virtual platform. The schools, set-up by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), will be managed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), according to a statement by the company.

Addressing a function held on the occasion, Pradhan emphasised on the need to open more such institutions for enhancing educational facilities in Talcher.

Welcoming the Union ministers and the guests, OP Singh, chairman-cum-managing director of MCL also highlighted the company’s contributions and commitment to ensure standard education for all.

He said that another KV school would soon be established in Sundergarh district.

