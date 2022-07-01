Left Menu

J&K board declares Class-12 results for Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-07-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 01:24 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education declared the results of the Class-12 examination for the Jammu division on Thursday.

Seventy per cent of the students passed the exam, officials said, adding that girls outshone the boys.

Seventy-five per cent of the students got distinction and 60 per cent secured first-class marks.

The examination had started on May 23 and was concluded on June 16.

Bhargav Gupta of Boys' Higher Secondary School, Bakshi Nagar shared the first position with six others in the science stream by scoring 99.6 per cent marks.

Ishika Khajuria bagged the top spot in arts, along with four others, by scoring 98.8 per cent marks, the officials said.

Vanshika Mishra secured the first position in commerce by scoring 99.4 per cent marks, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha congratulated all the students who have successfully passed the exam.

''My best wishes for their future endeavours. Compliments to teachers and parents,'' he said.

