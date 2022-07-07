Left Menu

22-year-old man stabs class 12 girl in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A class 12 girl was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old man following a quarrel between them in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Thursday, police said.

The duo live nearby and have been friends for the last ''two to three years'', police said.

The girl was on her way to school when she got into an argument with the accused following which he stabbed her with a knife, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said the accused has been identified and would be nabbed soon.

The reason behind the argument and the subsequent stabbing is not known yet as the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

