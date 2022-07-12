Left Menu

School principals need to evolve as 'school leaders', says Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:45 IST
School principals need to evolve as 'school leaders', says Sisodia
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is need to reshape the administrative role of school principals so that they can evolve as ''school leaders'' and become an inspiration for teachers and students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

The Education Minister made the comments during the leadership and management training programme for professional development of school heads of Delhi Government schools.

''The personality, conduct and behaviour of the school principal impacts the ecosystem of that school and affects the children in some way or the other,'' he said.

''In such a situation, it is important for school heads to evolve as school leaders who are affectionate towards students, understand cultural diversity and become an inspiration for teachers and students,'' he added. The Delhi government has developed a special training programme keeping in mind the needs of its schools. Similarly, the school heads should identify every need of their institution whether administrative or academic and bring all stakeholders together, Sisodia said.

''We provide opportunity for exposure visit and training to heads of schools from time to time for capacity building and enhancing their administrative and leadership skills. This has helped in improving the ecosystem of Delhi government schools up to a greater extent,'' he said.

Now, the principals need to ensure that they take these schools to new heights by using their leadership skills acquired through the exposure visits and training, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022