Left Menu

UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:24 IST
UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UPSC recommended 4,119 candidates for different central government jobs during 2021-22, the lowest in 10 years, according to Personnel Ministry data made public in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

''Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts its examinations as per the program of examinations (calendar) year notified by the Commission well in advance for a calendar year,'' Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies, the data said.

A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913, it said.

Similarly, 4,399 candidates were recommended for government jobs during 2018-19 against 5,207 advertised vacancies, it said.

During 2017-18, 6,294 candidates were recommended for government jobs, 5,735 in 2016-17, 6,866 in 2015-16, 8,272 in 2014-15, 8,852 in 2013-14 and 5,705 during 2012-13, according to the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022