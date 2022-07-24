Left Menu

Commodore J S Dhanoa takes over as Commanding Officer of INS Valsura in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:57 IST
Commodore J S Dhanoa takes over as Commanding Officer of INS Valsura in Gujarat
Commodore JS Dhanoa has taken over as the Commanding Officer of the Indian Naval Ship Valsura, a premier electrical training establishment of the Indian Navy at Jamnagar in Gujarat, officials said on Sunday.

He assumed the duties from outgoing Commodore Gautam Marwaha at a ceremonial parade held on Saturday, according to a defence release.

Commodore Marwaha commanded INS Valsura from May 24, 2021 and the unit was awarded the President's Colour on March 25, 2022, it said.

Commodore Dhanoa, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Naval College of Engineering, Lonavala, was commissioned in the Indian Navy on July 1, 1993.

He has served onboard frontline warships, namely Ganga, Brahmaputra and Talwar, as per the release.

He is a recipient of the V K Jain Gold Medal for applied research, it said.

INS Valsura started as a Torpedo Training School in 1942 and has now grown into one of the country's foremost technological training institutions sprawling over 600 acres of area in Jamnagar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

