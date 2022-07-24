Brazil's Bolsonaro will continue cash welfare payments next year if re-elected

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday that a cash welfare program that provides 600 reais ($109) in monthly payments to low-income Brazilians will continue next year if he is re-elected.

The right-wing leader, who has increasingly relied on social spending to boost his campaign, made the announcement at an event announcing the official beginning of his candidacy. ($1 = 5.4977 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)