Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to immediately sack minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with a school jobs scam in the state.In a letter written to Banerjee, Chowdhury said irregularities in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission SSC is an open secret.I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:24 IST
Sack arrested Bengal minister immediately: Adhir tells Mamata
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ''to immediately sack'' minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a school jobs scam in the state.

In a letter written to Banerjee, Chowdhury said "irregularities" in the recruitment process by the School Service Commission (SSC) is ''an open secret".

''I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. It was only after the court's intervention that investigation agencies started acting upon it.

''It is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you to sack Partha Chatterjee from ministership immediately,'' the Bengal Congress president said.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday.

A city court on Monday granted 10 days' ED custody of the senior Trinamool Congress leader and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested in connection with the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

