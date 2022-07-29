BMC conducts lottery for deciding reserved wards ahead of civic polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in Other Backward Classes (OBC) and other categories ahead of civic polls which are due this year. Out of 236 wards in the city, 63 are reserved for OBCs, 15 for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

In the lottery conducted at Balgandharva Rangmandir hall in the presence of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and others, 118 of the 236 wards reserved for women candidates were also declared. Among the 118 seats reserved for women, one is reserved for STs, eight for SCs, 32 for OBCs and 77 for the general category.

Following the Supreme Court's recent ruling which upheld OBC quota in local polls in Maharashtra, the civic body carried out a fresh lottery on Friday to provide OBC reservation.

Earlier, lottery had been held on May 31, 2022, without provision for OBC quota.

