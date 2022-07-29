Left Menu

BMC conducts lottery for deciding reserved wards ahead of civic polls

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in Other Backward Classes OBC and other categories ahead of civic polls which are due this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 20:40 IST
BMC conducts lottery for deciding reserved wards ahead of civic polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in Other Backward Classes (OBC) and other categories ahead of civic polls which are due this year. Out of 236 wards in the city, 63 are reserved for OBCs, 15 for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes.

In the lottery conducted at Balgandharva Rangmandir hall in the presence of municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and others, 118 of the 236 wards reserved for women candidates were also declared. Among the 118 seats reserved for women, one is reserved for STs, eight for SCs, 32 for OBCs and 77 for the general category.

Following the Supreme Court's recent ruling which upheld OBC quota in local polls in Maharashtra, the civic body carried out a fresh lottery on Friday to provide OBC reservation.

Earlier, lottery had been held on May 31, 2022, without provision for OBC quota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022