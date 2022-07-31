Left Menu

Cycling at CWG: Ronaldo Laitonjam loses in pre-quarterfinals of men's sprint event

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:09 IST
Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Indian finished 0.162s behind Glaetzer, clocking 10.011s over the 200m distance.

Laitonjam had earlier finished 13th in the qualifying round after clocking 10.012 at the Lee Valley Velo Park here.

His teammates David Beckham (10.120) and Esow Alben (10.361) finished 18th and 23rd in the qualifying round.

Laitonjam had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in New Delhi in June.

