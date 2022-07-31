Left Menu

LDF govt trying to bring negation of religion to schools in name of gender neutrality: IUML MLA

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:59 IST
The LDF government's gender-neutral policy with regard to schools and uniform worn by students was criticised by IUML MLA M K Muneer on Sunday. He claimed that in the name of gender neutrality, the ruling Left front was trying to bring in negation of religion in schools.

Speaking at an event here, Muneer questioned as to why Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan does not wear a sari and blouse when he is travelling if he is advocating for gender-neutral uniforms for school children.

''Now in the name of gender neutrality, they (State government) are again attempting to bring negation of religion to our schools,'' he said.

''Why won't 'churidars' suit boys,'' he asked.

He went on to say that when Vijayan and his wife are travelling, ''why does he make his wife wear trousers?'' ''Why can't he wear a sari and blouse,'' he added.

When the Balussery government girls higher secondary school here implemented the gender-neutral uniform for its students in December last, a section of people under the collective of a Muslim coordination committee had staged a protest-march to the institution against the new unisex uniforms.

They had contended that the decision amounted to insulting the modesty of women and that it was part of ''imposing liberal ideology'' among students.

They had described it as anti-democratic and an encroachment of people's right to wear anything.

Nearly a dozen schools in Kerala had already shifted to gender-neutral uniforms at that time.

