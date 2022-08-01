Left Menu

Delhi: Jamia to organise five-day Covid vaccination camp from August 2

Registration for the free vaccination has already started at the centre, the varsity said in a statement.JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar will inaugurate the camp and some new recently added facilities at the health centre on August 2, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:27 IST
Delhi: Jamia to organise five-day Covid vaccination camp from August 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise a five-day Covid vaccination camp from Tuesday for the 18 years and above age group as part of 'Azadi ka Aamrit Mahotsav', the varsity said. ''Under the 'Mission Mode', a Covid vaccination camp titled 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' is being organised by Dr M A Ansari Health Centre of the university from August 2-6. Registration for the free vaccination has already started at the centre,'' the varsity said in a statement.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar will inaugurate the camp and some new recently added facilities at the health centre on August 2, the statement said. The university has started a 'Routine Vaccination Centre' in association with the Delhi government where vaccines as per the Centre's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) will be administered to small children every Thursday.

The vice-chancellor will also inaugurate a microbiology laboratory, free cardiology OPD in association with Max Health Care's cardiologist Dr Arif Mustakeem, and a free orthopaedics OPD at the Ansari Health Centre. The health centre is also starting a three-day 'basic life support' (BLS) hands-on training programme for physiotherapy students from August 8-10, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022