Startup Mission to conduct free workshop for high net-worth individuals aspiring to be angel investors

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a free workshop here on August 13 for HNIs (high net-worth individuals) aspiring to be angel investors as an additional asset.

The event, to be led by experienced venture capitalists and successful investors, will be held at Startup Mission's integrated startup complex in Kalamassery near here in association with Headstart Network Foundation.

The event will be led by investor Nidhi Saraf, who is co-founder and CEO of advisory fund-raising firm Key Ventures which has expertise in raising pre-series A to series D capital for early and growth-stage startups, KSUM said.

''Permitting only invitees, prospective participants can apply through https://bit.ly/HNI2022. The workshop, which aims to answer various questions and doubts of prospective angel investors, can help build a culture around startup investments in Kerala,'' organizers said in a release.

The event is being conducted as part of a larger conference 'Startup Saturday - Funding and Investments, where 250 founders, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem enablers are expected to come together to know more about funding and investments.

Headstart is a not-for-profit organization with 15 years of supporting early-stage entrepreneurs and startups from across the country. It works with government organizations such as Startup India, StartupTN, Kerala Startup Mission, Niti Ayog, and BIF, besides other corporate organizations like AWS and Meta to enable startup ecosystems.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

