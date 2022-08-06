Left Menu

What is happening with CUET candidates is story of every youth of country: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over glitches in the conduct of the common university entrance test CUET, and alleged the dictatorship of four people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.His attack came after technical glitches marred the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.New education policy of Amritkal Before the exam discussion on the exam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:37 IST
What is happening with CUET candidates is story of every youth of country: Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over glitches in the conduct of the common university entrance test (CUET), and alleged the dictatorship of four people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.

His attack came after technical glitches marred the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.

''New education policy of 'Amritkal': Before the exam 'discussion on the exam'. 'No paper, no discussion' during the exam. Future in darkness after the exam. What is happening with the students of #CUET is the story of every youth of the country today,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The dictatorship of 4 people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country,'' he also said.

He, however, did not name the four people.

Technical glitches marred the second day of the CUET-Undergraduate on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country.

Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to “administrative and logistical reasons”.

On Thursday, the exam was cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exam was cancelled at all 489 centres.

Several students complained that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off. Candidates also seemed to be in panic as the agency did not issue the admit cards for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022