Left Menu

Centre should not force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 20:11 IST
Centre should not force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday emphasised that the Centre should look into the demands of the state governments ''more seriously'' and no policies should be forced on them.

Addressing a meeting of the Governing Council of the Niti Aayog in New Delhi, Banerjee stressed that there should be a ''greater cooperation'' between the Centre and the states, according to official sources.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that state governments should not be pressurised to implement the National Education Policy (NEP).

The West Bengal government was not keen on implementing the NEP. It constituted a 10-member committee of experts in April to examine NEP and assess the need for a state-level policy on education.

There should be greater cooperation between the Central government and the state governments, she said during her around 15-minute speech at the meeting.

This is the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by 23 chief ministers, three lieutenant governors, two Administrators and Union ministers.

The Governing Council discussed four key agenda items - crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses, oilseeds and other agri-commodities; implementation of National Education Policy in school education; implementation of NEP in higher education; and urban governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022