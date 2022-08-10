DU students, teachers hold 'Tiranga Yatra'

Delhi University students, teachers and officials held a rally in the North Campus area on Thursday as a part of the ''Har Ghar Tiranga'' campaign to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

The rally, led by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, covered a distance of four kilometres. Participants of the rally carries Indian flags and raised slogans.

The rally started from the Gandhi statue at gate number 1 of the Delhi University.

The organiser of this rally, Dean Students' Welfare Professor Pankaj Arora said the objective of the 'Tiranga Yatra' is to create a sense of patriotism, national pride and belonging.

National flags on 20-foot poles were unfurled at seven locations on the university campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)