DU organises Kavi Sammelan to mark Independence Day

Delhi University on Tuesday organised a 'Kavi Sammelan' to celebrate 76th Independence Day.

The event titled Jara Yaad Kro Kurbani (remember the sacrifice) was organised in the convention hall of the Vice Regal Lodge of the university as part of a series of programs on the Centenary year celebrations of the university and the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Jagdish Mittal, the national president of the Rashtriya Kavi Sangam, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while the conference was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

