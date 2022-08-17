Left Menu

Aspirants can seek date change if schedule of MPSC and other exams overlaps: Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:21 IST
Students appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and B.Ed and Bachelor of Hotel Management exams can change their exam batch if the dates of these exams clash, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday.

“Students appearing for MPSC exams along with B.Ed and BHMCT exams can write an email to administrators of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the change of batch if dates are overlapping. The MPSC aspirants would get their batch changed,” the Higher and Technical Education Minister told the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature. PTI ND NSK NSK

