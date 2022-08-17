Left Menu

Jamia to start postgraduate programme in Korean studies

The Majlis-i-Talimi Academic Council at its meeting held on 28.07.2022 has approved introduction of a new programme, M.A, in Korean Studies in the Department of Foreign Languages in regular mode with an annual intake of 25 students, JMI registrar Nazim Jafri said in the circular.

Jamia Millia Islamia will start a new postgraduate programme in Korean studies in the department of foreign languages from this academic session, according to a circular on Wednesday. It will be a regular mode programme with an annual intake of 25 students. The proposal in this regard was approved by the varsity academic council last month. ''The Majlis-i-Talimi (Academic Council) at its meeting held on 28.07.2022 has approved introduction of a new programme, M.A, in Korean Studies in the Department of Foreign Languages in regular mode with an annual intake of 25 students,'' JMI registrar Nazim Jafri said in the circular. Every student will be charged a fee of Rs 10,500 for the course from the academic session 2022-23. PTI VA SRY

