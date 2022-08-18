Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on visit to Iran, UAE

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Iran and UAE to participate in bilateral meetings with Iranian ministers and visit Chabahar port.

According to an official statement, the visit will also highlight the importance of Chabahar as a gateway for Indian trade with Europe, Russia, and CIS countries.

The minister will take part in bilateral meetings with the ministers of road and urban development and health and medical education of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, a memorandum of understanding concerning the mutual recognition of Seafarer's Certificates of Competency in Unlimited Voyages, between the government of India and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is also proposed to be signed.

Noting that due to pandemics, there was fewer number of visits from India to Iran and vice-versa, the statement said, the minister will also meet the ambassadors of CIS countries based in Teheran.

Sonowal will also visit Jebel Ali Port, UAE, and meet dais, and participate in round table meetings with heads of shipping/freight companies in UAE, it added.

Chabahar Port is India's first overseas port project and the development of Chabahar Port project is a prestigious project of national importance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)