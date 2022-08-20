Maha Guv visits ZP-run autism and multi-disability research centre at Latur

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday visited the Umang Institute of Autism and Multi-disability Research Centre, a facility built by the social welfare department of the Latur Zilla Parishad.

He praised the staff and inspected the treatment and therapies available at the centre, including neurological, early intervention, occupational, speech, behaviour, psychological , physiotherapy, special education and special sensory park, an official said.

Among those present during the governor's visit were Collector Prithviraj BP and Vice-Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University Dr Uddhav Bhosle.

