AP BJP chief hints at 'tremors', says Jagan will tremble

A day ahead of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju here on Sunday said their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 21-08-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 17:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A day ahead of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju here on Sunday said their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.

"There will be some astonishing developments in AP in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling," the state BJP chief remarked.

Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.

"It is not a cinema scene. It's a scene where Narendra Modi left China shaken. A similar scene will happen in AP as well," Veerraju warned.

The state BJP president dubbed the ruling YSR Congress a "communal" party, referring to the attacks on Hindu temples.

Veerraju's comments assumed significance as Jagan is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday at 10.15 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

