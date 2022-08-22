Left Menu

Putin lauds Russian national flag, self-determination

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 17:05 IST
Putin lauds Russian national flag, self-determination
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin on Monday lauded Russia's flag as a symbol of a country that is determined to defend its interests and remains loyal to traditional values.

In a video address marking National Flag Day, Putin did not mention Russia's six-month-old military operation in Ukraine but echoed some of the justifications cited for sending in troops.

"The desire to live according to one's will, to choose one's own path and follow it, has become part of the genetic code of our people," he said.

"We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the motherland." Putin and other officials have said Russia sent troops into Ukraine as effectively a protective measure against the encroaching West.

Putin also said that Russian schools beginning in September will open their school weeks with flag-raising ceremonies and the singing of the national anthem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022