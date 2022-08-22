5-day tribal art exhibition underway in Delhi

A five-day tribal art exhibition is being organised at the India Habitat Centre here by the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi to provide people a glimpse into the rich aesthetic sense of ethnic tribes.

Madhusudan Padhi, additional chief secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, inaugurated the exhibition that will continue till August 26.

Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who is also the president of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi attended the launch event.

The exhibition features paintings and arts of 40 tribal artists from Odisha, a statement said.

