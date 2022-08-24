Wipro appoints Wagner Jesus as country head for Brazil

IT company Wipro Limited on Wednesday announced the appointment of Wagner Jesus as country head and managing director for operations in Brazil.

Wagner joined Wipro three years ago, taking the lead of the non-financial business cluster.

''Brazil is one of the most dynamic markets in Latin America. Under Wagner's leadership, Wipro will continue to strengthen relationships with local teams, launch hyperscaler-centric innovation centres, and achieve best-in-class delivery to our clients,'' Wipro Americas 1 CEO Srini Pallia said in a statement.

Wagner holds a management certification from Harvard Business School, a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) by FIAP, Brazil and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Vale do Paraiba University, also in Brazil.

''Investing in the future of Brazil's technology has been Wipro's commitment for more than 16 years. I am honoured to be recognised for this nomination and am delighted to take on this role. In Brazil, our ambition is to create a future that belongs to everyone and is for everyone, which inspires Wipro to simplify and expedite business transformation journeys with the best strategy, design, technology, and people for our customers,'' Jesus said.

