Left Menu

Acting principal for the Coastal TVET College appointed

According to the department, this will be effective from 1 September 2022 for six months or until the post is permanently filled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:27 IST
Acting principal for the Coastal TVET College appointed
The department said Zwane has been identified as an appropriate individual with the necessary skills and experience to act as the principal at Coastal TVET College. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation has appointed the Deputy Principal of Corporate Services at Mthashana TVET College, Johannes Mgonodi Zwane, as acting principal for the Coastal TVET College.

According to the department, this will be effective from 1 September 2022 for six months or until the post is permanently filled.

The department said Zwane has been identified as an appropriate individual with the necessary skills and experience to act as the principal at Coastal TVET College.

The appointment follows the conclusion of a period of administration at the college at the end of August 2022.

"This action is part of bringing the college back to normality and stability," the department explained.

Last week, the department announced that Minister Blade Nzimande has reached a mutual agreement with Coastal TVET College administrator, Ndoda Biyela to bring to a close the period of administration by the end of August 2022.

The Minister appointed Biyela as an administrator at Coastal TVET College on 1 December 2020 to execute both the functions of governance and management.

This was after corruption allegations emerged and a damning audit report by the Auditor-General.

The issues of concern included alleged maladministration, looting and financial maladministration, unfilled posts, poor audit outcomes, ineffective internal controls and low academic throughput rates.

Nzimande said the department has commenced the process of appointing a permanent principal.

"Among the immediate tasks of the acting principal will be to set up mechanisms to address concerns that have been raised by stakeholders on the state of functionality of the college. All these matters will be fully addressed as we move the college towards the appointment of permanent senior management, including the college principal."

The department has urged all the stakeholders to work closely with Zwane in addressing all the outstanding challenges at the college.

Nzimande has since invited all stakeholders, including staff members, labour unions and students, to work with the acting principal in ensuring that the academic project is not compromised.

"The Minister thanks Mr Zwane for his willingness to serve the college and wishes him well in restoring good corporate governance at the college," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022