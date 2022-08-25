Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:40 IST
Student Union election in Rajasthan's universities, colleges on Friday
College and university campuses across Rajasthan on Thursday witnessed hectic campaigning a day ahead of voting in student union elections.

All eyes are on the student union election in the Rajasthan University in Jaipur, the state's premier institute where many candidates were seen riding on bullock carts seeking support. At Maharani College in Jaipur, women sang Marwari songs and danced in a bid to woo the voters.

For the post of president in the Rajasthan University Students' Union, the NSUI has fielded Ritu Barala and the ABVP Narendra Yadav. Niharika Jorwal, Nirmal Chaudhary, Pratapbhanu Meena and Hiteshwar Bairwa are also in the fray.

Niharika is the daughter of Murari Lal Meena, a minister in the state government. She is contesting as an Independent after not getting an NSUI ticket.

The nominations of two ABVP candidates were rejected during the scrutiny on Tuesday. Following protests, the nominations of both the candidates were considered valid late on Tuesday night.

Sarina Kalia, Dean, DSW (Student Welfare Department) of Rajasthan University, on Thursday released the list of polling stations for the students union elections.

