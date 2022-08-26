Assam: HC refuses to stay mobile internet ban during govt recruitment exams

The Gauhati High Court on Friday refused to stay the Assam government's decision to suspend mobile internet services during examinations for various government posts.

Hearing a writ petition, Justice Suman Shyam maintained that the petitioner failed to make any prima facie case in the matter.

The petition was filed by activist Raju Prosad Sarma against the suspension of mobile internet services on August 21 and August 28 -- the dates for the examinations for various government departments.

Refusing to pass any interim restrain, the court issued a notice to the state government over the matter, Advocate General Devajit Saikia told PTI.

''We have been given four weeks to file an affidavit over the matter,'' he said.

Saikia said the government contended that there was no breach of the freedom of expression as only mobile internet services were suspended.

Broadband internet services continued unhindered during the period, he pointed out.

''As mobile internet service cannot be suspended centre-wise, it has to be suspended for the entire district. But, it was cut off for only four hours during which the Sunday's examination was held and not the entire day,'' he said.

The move was necessitated to ensure free and fair examination, given the history of question papers being leaked through WhatsApp or social media, Saikia said.

''The intention of the government is to bring back the confidence of the people in the recruitment process. We had less than 10 per cent absentees in last Sunday's exam, which used to be as high as up to 50 per cent earlier,'' he maintained.

Saikia said the government also raised apprehensions about the credentials of the petitioner who was represented by advocate Gayatri Goswami.

''We pointed before the honourable court that no mobile phone number was listed by the petitioner. He appears to be more of a proxy petitioner, working as a front from some group or NGO from New Delhi or some other place,'' the advocate general said.

''Convinced by our arguments, the honourable court rejected any interim relief. We will file the affidavit as sought by the court,'' he said.

Over 14.30 lakh candidates in total are expected to appear for the recruitment to 30,000 Grade III and IV posts.

The Grade IV examinations took place on Sunday in two shifts, and that for the Grade III posts will be held on August 28. Examinations for some Grade IV posts will also be held on September 11 but mobile internet will not be suspended on that day as the number of candidates are limited, officials said.

The examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)