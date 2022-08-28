Left Menu

Maha: Teacher booked for caning Class 10 student in Thane district

An offence has been registered against a teacher of a private school for allegedly caning a Class 10 student and fracturing his hand in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday.Based on a complaint lodged by the injured students parents, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 325 voluntarily causing grievous hurt of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Raju Vanjari of Kalyan taluka police station said.The incident took place at a private school in Titwala town on Thursday, the official said.The 15-year-old boy had quarrelled with his classmate, who complained to the teacher.

An offence has been registered against a teacher of a private school for allegedly caning a Class 10 student and fracturing his hand in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured student's parents, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Raju Vanjari of Kalyan taluka police station said.

The incident took place at a private school in Titwala town on Thursday, the official said.

The 15-year-old boy had quarrelled with his classmate, who complained to the teacher. The accused in turn caned the victim causing his wrist to swell up, he said.

An x-ray revealed that the boy's hand had been fractured, following which the complaint was lodged, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The school management was also conducting a parallel probe into the incident and suitable steps will be taken, a member of the school management said.

