12 Sikh families in Punjab that had converted to Christianity have returned to Sikhism: DSGMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Twelve Sikh families in Punjab that had allegedly converted to Christianity have returned to Sikhism, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Tuesday.

He alleged that certain religious institutions in Punjab are ''luring'' poor Sikhs by ''falsely promising'' to provide education and financial help to them, and ''converting them''.

''A large number of Sikhs are converting to other religions in Punjab and this is a matter of concern. Hence, we have launched a religious awareness campaign, 'Dharam Jagrukta Lehar', in Amritsar,'' Kalka said.

He further said a DSGMC team is actively conducting religious campaigns in various villages across Punjab.

''The DSGMC is reaching out to every village in Punjab to promote Sikhism,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

