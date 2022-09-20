Left Menu

Assam school teacher alleging recruitment exams graft suspended

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:00 IST
Assam school teacher alleging recruitment exams graft suspended
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has suspended a school teacher, who had alleged that corruption was taking was taking place in recruitment to 26,000 Grade III and IV posts, as he was in ''police custody for over 48 hours'', a minister said on Tuesday.

Victor Das, had a few days ago tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, and alleged that some officials and former MLAs were demanding Rs 3-8 lakh as bribe for giving jobs in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Following this, Das was called for interrogation and arrested by the Guwahati Police on September 9 for “spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to Government posts”. Das was granted bail on September 16. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that according to the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, any government servant remaining in police custody for more than 48 hours is deemed to have been suspended.

''His suspension has nothing to do with his allegations or his involvement in a private coaching centre. It was automatic because of the service rules,” the minister said at a press conference here.

The suspension order was issued on September 13, he said here.

Departmental proceedings will be initiated against Das, a teacher of the Pub Panitema Radha Krishna Jugal Milan Lower Primary School in Kamrup district, as per the rules, he added.

The arrest has led to a huge backlash with all the opposition parties criticising the government's action.

The DGP on September 18 had sought a report from Guwahati Police on the arrest.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the recruitment against over 26,000 Grade III and IV posts of various government departments, with the examinations taking place on August 21, 28 and September 11.

