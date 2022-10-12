IIM Lucknow Launches Batch 2 of the Chief Operations Officer Programme in India

Taught by leading IIM Lucknow faculty, this programme, in collaboration with Emeritus, aims to upskill professionals towards leading operational excellence and business growth.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), one of the premier national-level institutes of management in India and ranked at #6 among the top B-Schools in India as per NIRF, 2022, has announced the launch of the second batch of the first-of-its-kind Chief Operations Officer Programme on December 30, 2022, with Emeritus, the global leader committed to making high-quality education accessible and affordable to all. Rated as 4.4/5 by the past learners of the first batch of this high-impact 11-month Chief Operations Officer (COO) programme, business leaders, aspiring and new COOs will acquire the proficiency and skills to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency, resilience to disruption, and scale sustainable business growth.

81% of COOs rely heavily on data to improve their organisation’s operational efficiency (IBM Insight, 2021). Customer demand, technology, and data are undergoing seismic shifts. Increasingly, COOs are at the forefront of their organisation’s sprint towards transformation. But to position a business for growth, a trailblazing COO must embrace new ways, recalibrate their priorities, and focus on cost control and efficiency. As traditional boundaries fade, a COO must not only be a company’s strategic partner but also assess business gaps across cost, efficiency, and customer experience and develop a detailed action plan to close these gaps. To position a business for greater profitability, a trailblazing COO must recalibrate strategic priorities, embrace new ways, and focus on cost control and efficiency with the vision to transform business operations into an engine for growth.

In this context, the Chief Operations Officer Programme from IIM Lucknow is ideal for mid and senior-level operational leaders and business heads who want to augment their existing knowledge and transition to COO roles. It allows professionals to enhance their practical, industry-aligned skills with a robust knowledge of both digital and engineering operations management. Delivered through a blend of engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus, this programme, taught by distinguished IIM Lucknow faculty, will be most beneficial for senior professionals and business leaders with over ten years of work experience. The programme curriculum includes nine contemporary modules, a capstone project, and real-world case studies, which will equip participants to drive greater business efficiency and impact with a best-in-class experiential understanding of operations and supply chain management. On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow and eligibility for the prestigious IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni Status.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Programme Directors, Dr Suresh K. Jakhar, Associate Professor, Operations Management & Dr Himanshu Rathore, Assistant Professor, Operations Management, IIM Lucknow, said, “As traditional boundaries fade, a COO must go beyond operational excellence and become a company’s “strategic steward”. In a modern world of complexity and rapid changes, there are two kinds of organisations. “Thrivers” and “Survivors”. As a Chief Operations Officer, how do you ensure your organisation is a “thriver”? How do you abolish silos, increase responsiveness, create new sources of value, and develop sustainable growth? We have designed the programme curriculum to provide the right balance between functional excellence and visionary growth.” Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus added, “As per PWC’s 25th CEO survey, Indian leaders are including new metrics in their companies’ long-term corporate strategy. 81% include customer satisfaction metrics, while 75% focus on employee engagement metrics and 78% include automation and digitisation goals. This calls for nothing less than reimagining the way companies are run. After the resounding popularity and demand for the first batch of this programme, we are pleased to collaborate with IIM Lucknow in offering batch 2 of this executive certificate programme, designed to enable participants to become effective COOs in the 21st-century workplace.” The past learners have felt empowered with the industry-leading insights from leading IIM Lucknow faculty and the skills to digitise functions, meet customer expectations, and improve operations and supply chains for a competitive advantage. The second batch commences on December 30th and has a programme fee of INR 4,30,000 + GST, with an early bird discount of INR 30,000 + GST for participants who apply by Monday, October 31, 2022. This CXO leadership course is delivered by Emeritus through a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. More than 2,000 participants from all over India have benefitted professionally from several IIM Lucknow executive certificate programmes offered by Emeritus and these have observed an overall 379% increase in enrolments last year. Visit the programme page for more details and apply soon to reserve the seat.

About IIM Lucknow The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, is one of the premier national level institutes of management in India, involved in generating and imparting knowledge in the field of management. IIM Lucknow stands tall on the foundation of an excellent, committed and profoundly knowledgeable faculty, innovative and unique pedagogical tools and an eclectic and diverse student community that has a burning desire to make new paths of its own. The Association of MBAs (AMBA) has accorded accreditation to the Institute's PGPM, IPMX, and PGPWE programmes. IIM Lucknow is amongst the five B-Schools in India to achieve the coveted dual accreditations by the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB) as well as the Association of MBAs (AMBA). World over, only about 5% of the institutes have acquired AACSB’s accreditation. IIM Lucknow is now ranked 79th globally in its maiden entry into the prestigious Financial Times (FT) 100 List of Global Business Schools for its flagship PGP (MBA) Programme. The Institute scored high on student employability, career progression and research.

About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

