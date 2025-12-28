Left Menu

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP government for using special assembly sessions as propaganda. He questioned the focus on the VB-G RAM G Act, advocating instead for discussions on Punjab's law-and-order issues and alleged corruption within the MGNREGA scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has accused the AAP government, led by Bhagwant Mann, of turning special assembly sessions into mere propaganda exercises. Criticizing the convening of such a session to resist the VB-G RAM G Act, Jakhar suggested the government prioritized showmanship over genuine developmental governance.

Jakhar alleged that the AAP's focus on opposing the Centre's policies overshadows critical issues like Punjab's law-and-order situation and prevalent corruption in the MGNREGA scheme. The BJP leader argued that the government's narrative detracts from solving real socio-economic challenges faced by Punjab's rural communities.

Highlighting administrative failures, Jakhar urged transparency through a white paper on MGNREGA-related corruption. He further contended that Punjab's poor employment statistics and the financial burden of frequent special sessions expose the AAP government's ineffective policy delivery and accountability avoidance.

