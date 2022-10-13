Left Menu

JNU begins process for admission to postgraduate programmes

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the process for admission to postgraduate programmes and candidates can fill out application forms online till October 25.The classes for first-year postgraduate students will begin on November 28, a university official said.JNU is offering admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes for the academic session 2022-23 through the Common University Entrance Test CUET-PG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University has started the process for admission to postgraduate programmes and candidates can fill out application forms online till October 25.

The classes for first-year postgraduate students will begin on November 28, a university official said.

JNU is offering admissions in MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma programmes for the academic session 2022-23 through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG. This is the first time the university is admitting students to postgraduate courses through CUET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced CUET-PG results on September 26. Students and university teachers had voiced concerns regarding the delay in starting the admission process.

''Only those applicants who had opted for JNU and appeared in CUET-PG conducted by the NTA can fill their application forms with effect from October 10 to October 25,'' JNU said in a notification.

After the window for filling applications closes, the students will be given two days -- October 27 and 28 -- for correcting their particulars in applications, the official said.

The first merit list will be released on November 2. The candidates can block their seats from November 2 to 4.

The second list will be published on November 8 and the candidates can block their seats till November 10.

The third and supernumerary seat list will be out on November 13 and seats can be blocked till November 15.

From November 16 to 25, physical verification of admission and registration of the selected candidates will be done, the official said.

The final list of selected students will be released on December 2.

The official said the physical verification of admission and registration of the selected candidates will be done on December 6 and 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

