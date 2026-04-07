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Clothesline Clash: Sultanpuri Neighbors in Altercation

A confrontation over a clothesline between neighbors in Delhi's Sultanpuri escalated into a physical altercation. Both parties lodged complaints, alleging assault and property damage. Police are investigating the incident, confirming no communal tensions were involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:39 IST
Clothesline Clash: Sultanpuri Neighbors in Altercation
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A dispute between neighbors in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri erupted over a clothes-drying rope, escalating into a physical altercation, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident was triggered by a complaint from a woman who claimed her neighbor assaulted her, resulting in torn clothes. Both parties arrived at Raj Park police station to share their accounts.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation, confirming the altercation was due to a trivial issue without communal tensions. Legal actions are underway.

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