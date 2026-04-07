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Mumbai Metro Line 9: A New Era of Connectivity

Maharashtra's Chief Minister inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 9, enhancing connectivity between Dahisar East and Kashigaon, Mira Bhayandar. With eco-friendly features, the line is part of a larger metro network project aimed at improving transit in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The new launch promises reduced journey times and better integration with other transport lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:41 IST
Mumbai Metro Line 9: A New Era of Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon. This development marks a significant step in enhancing the transportation infrastructure within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, aiming to provide an accessible transit network for residents and commuters.

Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other officials, highlighted the project's objective to integrate metro, e-buses, and water transport. With Mumbai now boasting five operational metro corridors, the new line emphasizes innovations like rainwater harvesting and regenerative braking, presenting an environmentally friendly mode of travel.

The introduction of Line 9 is set to slash travel time significantly, with further plans to extend connections to other parts of the city. With 80% of commuters now opting for cashless transactions via the National Common Mobility Card, this project not only boosts public transport but underscores digital advancement in commuting options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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