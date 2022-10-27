Autopsy performed on Iraqi heart patient who died at Gurugram hospital after being duped of USD 15K

An autopsy was performed here Thursday on the body of a 62-year-old Iraqi national, a heart patient who died early this week hours after being duped of USD 15,000 by two people, in the presence of Iraq Embassy officials.

Faris Muslim Abbas was admitted to the hospital in the night of October 23 allegedly after being cheated by two carborne conmen. He died in the early hours of October 24.

An attendant of the deceased had claimed that Abbas had chased the two people who had duped him and his wife, after which his condition worsened and later he died.

The Iraqi Embassy also took cognisance of the matter.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who conducted the postmortem, said the exact cause of the death was yet to be ascertained. ''His viscera have been sent to the lab for examination. The actual cause of death will be known only after the lab report comes,'' Dr Kumar said.

''Scratch marks were found on the hands and knees of the deceased and these could be from a scuffle or a fall. At present, the viscera sample of the body has been sent to the forensic lab for examination. Initially, the cause of death seems to be due to heart attack,'' he added.

Abbas and his wife Nada Ali Salman had come here on October 21 and they had consulted a surgeon at Medanta Hospital on October 22.

They were duped of the cash on October 23 around 3.30 pm, when they were going to the market.

