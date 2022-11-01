M R Ravikumar new DC of Dakshina Kannada

M R Ravikumar has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district. He is taking charge from Dr Kumara, who was appointed as DC (in-charge) after the transfer of K V Rajendra to Mysuru.

Ravikumar belongs to Karnataka cadre IAS of 2012 batch and currently the registrar of Rajiv Gandhi university of health sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru.

