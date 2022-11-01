Left Menu

M R Ravikumar new DC of Dakshina Kannada

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-11-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:10 IST
M R Ravikumar new DC of Dakshina Kannada
M R Ravikumar has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district. He is taking charge from Dr Kumara, who was appointed as DC (in-charge) after the transfer of K V Rajendra to Mysuru.

Ravikumar belongs to Karnataka cadre IAS of 2012 batch and currently the registrar of Rajiv Gandhi university of health sciences (RGUHS) Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

