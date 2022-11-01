GIM to attract investment worth Rs 7 lakh cr and create over 3 lakh jobs: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the three-day 'Global Investors' Meet' (GIM) which will begin here from November 2 is expected to attract investment worth about Rs 7 lakh crore and generate over 3 lakh jobs in the state.

Stressing on the primacy of Kannada language, he said his government's aim is to create a revolution in the industries and education sector, and thereby laying the foundation for the 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka).

''During the Investors meet that will begin in Bengaluru from tomorrow, Rs 7 lakh crore investment will flow into Karnataka, providing employment opportunities for over 3 lakh people in the next three to four years, in the private sector,'' Bommai said.

He said if such a large-scale investment flows into Karnataka, which is a progressive state, it will become prosperous.

''With this farsightedness we are working, so at the time of Kannada Rajyotsava, I pray to goddess Bhuvaneshwari to give strength to the people of Karnataka,'' he said highlighting the importance of innovation and knowledge, and NITI Ayog giving Karnataka, the number one place in innovation.

The CM was addressing the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava event here, organised by the Department for School Education and Literacy, after unfurling the national tricolour.

Noting that his government has given priority to the welfare of the working class and farming community, he said, ''creating a revolution in the industries and education sector, and thereby laying the foundation for the 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka) is our goal.'' In the coming two years we will be filling up 2.5 lakh job vacancies in the government sector, and this year alone we have decided to give 1 lakh jobs, he added.

Suggesting that Kannada should not just remain a language, but should become life, Bommai said, ''Kannada pride and self esteem should be held high and we should march ahead.'' Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported the welfare and development of Karnataka, he said, ''according to the PM all languages in the country are mother tongue and national languages. So Kannada is both our mother tongue and national language.'' Referring to the 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill' that his government has introduced in the state legislative assembly, the CM said, ''during the legislature session in December, the bill regarding the primacy of Kannada language, we will get it passed and ensure that it gets a legal strength. Our government is the first to work in this regard.'' Let the bill be debated, and the government is open to accept suggestions that come in favour of Kannada language and its future, he added.

Minister of School Education, Literacy B C Nagesh, senior political leaders and politicians were present at the event, which was followed by cultural performance by students of various schools.

Remembering people who fought for the ''Karnataka Ekikarana'' (unification of Karnataka) that was earlier divided and were parts of Bombay Presidency, Madras Presidency, Hyderabad Nizam rule among others, Bommai said, our elders dreamt of a prosperous 'Kannada Nadu' that can write the future of India, by becoming a hub for education, health, employment generation.

All these dreams are today being fulfilled step by step, he said, ''We have journeyed for about six and half decades now and it is time for us to introspect. Every Kannadiga has to introspect as to what his or her contribution is to build Karnataka, because if every Kannadiga resolves to build this state, Kannada naadu will become the greatest.'' Karnataka is abundant with natural resources, good weather. There is also no dearth of talent here, and the state has received the most number of 'Jnanpith' awards in the country, he said.

''Our elders have given us a good life and it is our duty to preserve it along with facing new challenges. We should not forget our conscience, as globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation is taking over this world,'' he added.

