Delhi University gears up to welcome first-year students

The Delhi University is all set to welcome the students admitted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as the new semester begins on Wednesday.

Though admissions to 70,000 seats in various DU colleges are still underway, the academic year for the first semester students will commence on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the university is all set for the start of the new academic year and arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of all the facilities for the students.

''We are all set to hold classes for the first-year students. This year, we have conducted admissions through the CUET and are implementing the National Education Policy. It is a different policy and students will have more flexibility,'' Singh said.

From this academic year, the DU is implementing the NEP and the four-year undergraduate programme.

Colleges were busy on Tuesday making last-minute preparations to welcome the students. To ensure the safety of the newcomers, the colleges have conducted fumigation, activated anti-ragging committees and taken all other precautions.

Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna said last-minute arrangements are being done to welcome the first-year students.

There are a total of 1,550 seats in the college. Khanna said all the seats have been filled and admission to the supernumerary seats is underway.

''The arrangements have been done. We are all set to host the first batch coming through the CUET. We are super excited,'' he said.

The DU is admitting students on the basis of their CUET scores this year, instead of the Class-12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in the first round of seat allocation. A total of 15,398 candidates have frozen their seats in the first round. The second round of seat allocation is underway.

At Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, a series of meetings were conducted on Tuesday to ensure a smooth conduct of the orientation programme on Wednesday.

''Everything is in place. Students will have a pleasant time on the campus,'' Principal Gyantosh Kumar Jha said.

