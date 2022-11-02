Left Menu

Delhi: AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand to take oath as minister on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:18 IST
Delhi: AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand to take oath as minister on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand will take oath as a minister in a ceremony in Raj Niwas here on Thursday morning, a Delhi government official said.

Anand will be administered oath of office by Lt Governor VK Saxena at the ceremony to be held at 10 AM on Thursday, the official said.

Anand, MLA from Patel Nagar Assembly seat, is replacing Rajendra Pal Gautam in Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, he said on Wednesday.

Gautam who held charge of Social Welfare minister resigned last month from the post after he was embroiled in a controversy over his presence in a religious conversion programme.

Anand will take charge of his office after being administered oath, at Delhi Secretariat, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022