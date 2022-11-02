Delhi: AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand to take oath as minister on Thursday

AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand will take oath as a minister in a ceremony in Raj Niwas here on Thursday morning, a Delhi government official said.

Anand will be administered oath of office by Lt Governor VK Saxena at the ceremony to be held at 10 AM on Thursday, the official said.

Anand, MLA from Patel Nagar Assembly seat, is replacing Rajendra Pal Gautam in Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, he said on Wednesday.

Gautam who held charge of Social Welfare minister resigned last month from the post after he was embroiled in a controversy over his presence in a religious conversion programme.

Anand will take charge of his office after being administered oath, at Delhi Secretariat, the official added.

